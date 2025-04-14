Home +
April 14, 2025

'Many small fouls' triggered Mbappe's red-card offence, says assistant coach

"Kylian is certainly not a violent guy, he is a guy who has apologised and is aware of the mistake he has made," Real assistant coach Ancelotti says

'Many small fouls' triggered Mbappe's red-card offence
LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - April 13, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is shown a red card by referee Cesar Soto Grado REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 01:46 PM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 01:46 PM

