Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Chennai fix powerplay issues to halt IPL free-fall

Dhoni wins his first IPL player of the match award since 2019

Chennai fix powerplay issues to halt IPL free-fall
Indian Premier League - IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - April 14, 2025 Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with MS Dhoni after taking the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 01:29 PM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 01:29 PM

Related Stories
Delhi’s Nair grabs his chance on IPL return
Delhi’s Nair grabs his chance on IPL return
DC's unbeaten IPL run ends
DC's unbeaten IPL run ends
Read More
ruck driver, aide die in Faridpur road accident
ruck driver, aide die in Faridpur road accident
Govt rolls out new policy for outsourcing workers
Govt rolls out new policy for outsourcing workers
Napoli’s hunger showed in Empoli rout: Conte
Napoli’s hunger showed in Empoli rout: Conte
imeone hails team effort in comeback win
imeone hails team effort in comeback win
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More