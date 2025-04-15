Umpires check bat sizes during IPL matches in rare scrutiny

The bats are checked using a gauge through which the blade of a bat must pass to be deemed acceptable

The on-field umpires have checked the dimensions of the bats in both Indian Premier League matches played on Apr 13 in a first for the tournament’s history.

In the first game of Sunday between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, umpires Nitin Menon and Saidharshan Kumar measured the bats of three players on the field -- Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana and Phil Salt.

In the next game at Delhi Capitals home, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya’s bat was subject to scrutiny by umpires Chris Gaffaney and Vinod Seshan.

The match officials, however, greenlighted all the bats after assessment.

The umpires checked the bat using a gauge through which the blade of the bat must pass to be deemed acceptable, ESPNCricinfo reported.

In the past, the checks were carried out inside the dressing room but on Sunday it was noticeable that the checks were being carried out on the field of play during the game, it added.

According to the rules, the width of the bat face should not exceed 10.79cm, the thickness of the blade shouldn't be more than 6.7cm, and the width of the edge of the bat cannot be more than 4cm. The length of the bat should not exceed 96.4cm.