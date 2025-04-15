Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'Captain Cool' Dhoni rolls back the years with match-winning cameo

The 43-year-old smashed an unbeaten 26 off 11 to earn the Player of the Match award -- his first in almost six years

Dhoni rolls back the years with match-winning cameo

Sports Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 11:16 AM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 11:16 AM

Related Stories
Delhi’s Nair grabs his chance on IPL return
Delhi’s Nair grabs his chance on IPL return
DC's unbeaten IPL run ends
DC's unbeaten IPL run ends
Read More
China's murky bankruptcies expose hazards for foreign investors
China's murky bankruptcies expose hazards for foreign investors
Dollar steady as traders grapple with tariff uncertainty
Dollar steady as traders grapple with tariff uncertainty
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
China, Vietnam sign deals amid US tariff tensions
China, Vietnam sign deals amid US tariff tensions
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More