'Captain Cool' Dhoni rolls back the years with match-winning cameo

The 43-year-old smashed an unbeaten 26 off 11 to earn the Player of the Match award -- his first in almost six years

Commentator Graeme Swann couldn't help but remind TV audiences once again that the match was being played in Lucknow. There was a reason for the reminder late in the game. Although Lucknow Super Giants were playing on their home turf at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, the sea of yellow in the stands made it feel like a Chennai Super Kings home game. And when MS Dhoni stepped onto the field, the thunderous roar from the crowd made it sound unmistakably like Chennai.

Scenes like these are nothing new in the IPL -- Dhoni’s fanfare follows him wherever he goes. Yet, this time, the moment felt particularly special. The CSK skipper, now 43, had been facing intense criticism -- from his performance and batting position to whether he should even still be playing. Despite all that, the outpouring of love in Lucknow seemed to energise him -- and he responded in style, rekindling memories of his prime.

Dhoni played a blistering cameo, scoring an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls, guiding his team to a much-needed win after five consecutive losses. The innings earned him the Player of the Match award -- his first in almost six years.

The last time Dhoni won a Player of the Match award was on May 1, 2019, for his 44 off 22 balls against the Delhi Capitals in Chennai. That season, he earned the accolade twice more. But as time went on, age caught up with him, injuries and surgeries piled on, and his role within the team began to change. Talk of retirement has swirled around him for the last five or six years, and every IPL season brings the question: is this Dhoni’s last? Still, he keeps going. This year, after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, he’s back leading the side.

In recent seasons, Dhoni has taken on a new role -- batting lower down the order and delivering quick cameos. Yet questions persisted. His recent knocks of 30 and 27 (off 12 balls) were scrutinised for their timing, effectiveness, and placement in the batting order. Former cricketers even suggested it was time for him to bow out gracefully. Social media trolls amplified the noise.

But on Monday night in Lucknow, Dhoni silenced his doubters.

He walked in with CSK needing 56 runs from the last 5 overs with five wickets in hand. Shivam Dube, who was struggling with his timing, was at the other end. Dhoni immediately shifted the momentum, hitting back-to-back boundaries off Avesh Khan. In the next over, he launched a six off Shardul Thakur with effortless ease.

The shift lifted Dube as well, and together they chased down the target with three balls to spare, putting up an unbeaten 57-run stand.

After the match, Dube credited Dhoni’s impact, saying, "I think when MS came and started smashing the bowlers, it made it easy for me.”

“So my plan was simple, which is not to try and hit the ball very hard and not lose my wicket.”

This was Dhoni’s 18th Player of the Match award in the IPL, bringing him level with Virat Kohli and David Warner. Only three players have more: Rohit Sharma (19), Chris Gayle (22), and AB de Villiers (25).

Even at 43, Dhoni reminded everyone why he’s still one of the most revered players in the game. The fire isn't out -- not yet.