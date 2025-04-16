Bayern Munich ready for 'special night' at Inter for return leg-Kompany

The Bavarians are desperate to reach the Champions League final that will be played at their own Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich are hoping they will experience a glorious European evening in their Champions League quarter-final return leg at Inter Milan on Wednesday as they bid to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit, coach Vincent Kompany said on Tuesday.

The coach said the game would come down to individual moments and his team would go in to win it, as it does for any game, irrespective of their first leg home loss.

"Sometimes there are special nights, nights were a moment decides the game," Kompany told a press conference. "In the last game we had our chances. Hopefully we will have our chances again tomorrow, maybe not as many."

Bayern had close to 60 percent possession in the first leg against the treble-chasing Italians, with 20 efforts towards goal. But despite levelling in the 85th minute they conceded an 88th minute goal through Davide Frattesi.

They then played out a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the league on Saturday, with Bundesliga leaders Bayern missing several players through injury.

The Bavarians, desperate to reach the Champions League final that will be played at their own Allianz Arena, will be without injured attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito as well as keeper Manuel Neuer among other.

"We are missing key players and despite these setbacks we are 100 percent convinced that we can do it with (keeper) Jonas Urbig and the other players," Kompany said. "They have shown that they can keep up and, in my opinion, deliver the performance that can get us results.

"At the end of the day we have to win it. You always have to win the game. No matter what the first leg result. Hopefully we can experience a special night tomorrow," he said.

The winners of the quarter-final will face either Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the last four.