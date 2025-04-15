Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Inter need to forget away win over Bayern before San Siro test, says Inzaghi

Inzaghi's side are three points clear of second-placed Napoli in the Serie A standings

Inter need to forget win over Bayern before San Siro test: Inzagh
Serie A - Inter Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - Apr 12, 2025 Inter Milan fans with banners in the stands REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 08:06 PM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 08:06 PM

Related Stories
Dortmund must show 'different face' to earn CL miracle: Kovac
Dortmund must show 'different face' to earn CL miracle: Kovac
PSG wary of favourites tag in CL return at Villa: coach
PSG wary of favourites tag in CL return at Villa: coach
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Chennai fix powerplay issues to halt IPL free-fall
Chennai fix powerplay issues to halt IPL free-fall
Read More
S Korea's Hanwha Aerospace to produce missiles in Poland
S Korea's Hanwha Aerospace to produce missiles in Poland
LDC transition panel in the works: Anisuzzaman
LDC transition panel in the works: Anisuzzaman
Neuer to miss CL match against Inter
Neuer to miss CL match against Inter
KUET students demand VC’s removal, break locks of 6 halls
KUET students demand VC’s removal, break locks of 6 halls
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More