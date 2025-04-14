Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Dortmund must show 'different face' to earn Champions League miracle, says Kovac

The 2024 finalists face a tall order to qualify for the semi-finals with a win over Barcelona, who are yet to face defeat in 2025

Dortmund must show 'different face' to earn Champions League mira
Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Apr 12, 2025 Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac before the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Reuters

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 08:29 PM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 08:29 PM

Related Stories
Liverpool beat West Ham as Salah breaks PL record
Liverpool beat West Ham as Salah breaks PL record
Delhi’s Nair grabs his chance on IPL return
Delhi’s Nair grabs his chance on IPL return
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters, completes Grand Slam
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters, completes Grand Slam
Real overcome Alaves after Mbappe sees red
Real overcome Alaves after Mbappe sees red
Read More
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew
Hajj agencies face deadline over housing deals
Hajj agencies face deadline over housing deals
Women abused over theft claim in Brahmanbaria
Women abused over theft claim in Brahmanbaria
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More