Cumila mayoral aspirant Shuchona rebuffs voter suppression claims as 'lies'

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, a mayoral candidate in the Cumilla city election, has described the polling process as 'fair and orderly' amid accusations against her supporters of driving out rival polling agents and intimidating voters.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote at the Cumilla Victoria Government College centre on Saturday, Shuchona dismissed the allegations raised by rivals as "unfounded".

"This is the first time that I'm running for office but I come from a political background so I'm familiar with elections. The use of electronic voting machines ensures a fair and orderly voting process," she said.

In response to questions about the allegations against her, she said, "I'm not sure why the accusations have been levelled at me. So far, I've only heard positive reports."

Shuchona, the daughter of local MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, is the organising secretary of the Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League.