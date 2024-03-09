Cumila mayoral aspirant Shuchona rebuffs voter suppression claims as 'lies'

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona, a mayoral candidate in the Cumilla city election, has described the polling process as 'fair and orderly' amid accusations against her supporters of driving out rival polling agents and intimidating voters.
Speaking to reporters after casting her vote at the Cumilla Victoria Government College centre on Saturday, Shuchona dismissed the allegations raised by rivals as "unfounded".
"This is the first time that I'm running for office but I come from a political background so I'm familiar with elections. The use of electronic voting machines ensures a fair and orderly voting process," she said.
In response to questions about the allegations against her, she said, "I'm not sure why the accusations have been levelled at me. So far, I've only heard positive reports."
Shuchona, the daughter of local MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, is the organising secretary of the Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League.
Polling in the by-election, triggered by the death of Mayor Arfanul Haque, began at 8am across 105 centres in Cumilla and will continue until 4pm.
Former BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaisar, a mayoral candidate running under the 'horse' symbol, complained that Shuchona's supporters were driving his agents out of his polling centres, leading to a clash during which two of his supporters were shot.
Awami League leader Nur Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim also accused Shuchona's campaign of voter intimidation and agent expulsion.
Monirul Haque Sakku, a two-time former mayor and 'table clock' symbol candidate, voiced concerns about voter obstruction, saying, "Voters are being prevented from reaching the polling stations."
The former BNP leader identified 'bus' symbol supporters as the culprits, describing a pattern of interference.
Addressing the complaints, Shuchona said, "What can I say about it? The media should look into it."
"These allegations are mere slander and propaganda. Despite my independent candidacy, I represent our party's values, and I believe these complaints by two candidates with ties to another party [the BNP] aim to dispute the government's commitment to fair elections," she said.
Regarding similar accusations from a fellow Awami League leader, she said, "I don't know what his motivations for running or his statements are as I am not his spokesperson."
Shuchona is confident about winning the mayoral race. "Having closely engaged with my constituency since the campaign's outset, I'm fully confident of securing a win."