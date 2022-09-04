Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again to protest airspace violation, firing

The foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe again to lodge a formal protest against the violation of airspace, aerial firing by the country’s army, and mortar shells that landed in Bangladesh.
Police on Saturday confirmed two fighter jets and two attack helicopters, all with Myanmar military insignia, fired as many as 10 shells and at least 35 rounds of bullets, respectively, within the Bangladesh territory along the Naikkhongchhari borderline.
Myanmar rebel group the Arakan Army was reportedly the target of the attack.
Two of the shells landed in Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said border guards were put on high alert so that no Myanmar national can enter Bangladesh territory amid the fighting.
The latest development took place only five days after two mortar shells from the military-ruled country also crossed the border amid the ongoing crackdown on the rebels.
The foreign ministry summoned the ambassador to lodge a protest following the previous shelling as well. Momen said Ambassador Kyaw Moe “assured us that he will speak to his bosses in Naypyidaw so that further incidents like this do not happen”.
On Sunday, the foreign ministry said in a statement the Myanmar ambassador was asked to visit the ministry and meet the director general of Myanmar Wing.
“During the meeting, the ambassador was also told that such activities are of grave threat to the safety and security of the peace-loving people, violation of border agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar and contrary to the good neighbourly relationship.”
“The ambassador was also urged to ensure that no trespassing of the internally displaced Myanmar residents takes place from Rakhine.
“It was also stressed that a safe, secure and conducive environment in the place of their origin in Rakhine is essential for sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh.”
The ministry handed a diplomatic note to the Myanmar ambassador who, it said, conveyed the Bangladesh government’s “strong position on these incidents to his headquarters”.
The ambassador was summoned earlier on Aug 21 and Aug 28 after shells from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon also raised the issue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.