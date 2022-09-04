Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again to protest airspace violation, firing

The foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe again to lodge a formal protest against the violation of airspace, aerial firing by the country’s army, and mortar shells that landed in Bangladesh.

Police on Saturday confirmed two fighter jets and two attack helicopters, all with Myanmar military insignia, fired as many as 10 shells and at least 35 rounds of bullets, respectively, within the Bangladesh territory along the Naikkhongchhari borderline.

Myanmar rebel group the Arakan Army was reportedly the target of the attack.

Two of the shells landed in Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said border guards were put on high alert so that no Myanmar national can enter Bangladesh territory amid the fighting.

The latest development took place only five days after two mortar shells from the military-ruled country also crossed the border amid the ongoing crackdown on the rebels.