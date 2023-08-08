Government opens 200 shelters amid floods, power outage in Bandarban

Heavy rain and runoff from the hills have led to widespread flooding in Bandarban. Landslides have also cut off connectivity to parts of the hilly district.

Most parts of Bandarban have experienced widespread power outages over the last two days. Disruptions to mobile networks and internet service have meant that communication is nearly at a standstill.

Over 200 shelters in the district have been opened to try and deal with the situation, said Taslima Siddika of the district’s Relief and Rehabilitation Office.

Of these, 46 are in the Sadar Upazila, 55 in Lama, 45 in Naikhongchhari, 21 in Ruma, 19 in Rowangchhari, 15 in Alikadam and six in Thanchi.