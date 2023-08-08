Government opens 200 shelters amid floods, power outage in Bandarban

Heavy rain and runoff from the hills have led to widespread flooding in Bandarban. Landslides have also cut off connectivity to parts of the hilly district.
Most parts of Bandarban have experienced widespread power outages over the last two days. Disruptions to mobile networks and internet service have meant that communication is nearly at a standstill.
Over 200 shelters in the district have been opened to try and deal with the situation, said Taslima Siddika of the district’s Relief and Rehabilitation Office.
Of these, 46 are in the Sadar Upazila, 55 in Lama, 45 in Naikhongchhari, 21 in Ruma, 19 in Rowangchhari, 15 in Alikadam and six in Thanchi.
However, she could not say how many people have taken refuge at these shelters as local officials could not be contacted.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 286 mm rainfall in Bandarban on Sunday and 268 mm on Monday. The two main rivers of the district, the Sangu and Matamuhuri, have swelled due to continuous rain and mountain runoff.
The lower areas of various upazilas, including the district centre, have been flooded, with thousands of houses submerged in the water. Many of the victims have left their homes and settled in shelters.
Pictures on social media have shown the water nearly submerging the ground floor of many buildings in the district town. The water was knee-high in front of the residence of the superintendent of police.
Reports of the death of a mother and daughter due to a landslide in the Kalaghata Godhar Par area of Bandarban Municipality came in on Monday afternoon, but could not be verified at the time due to a communication breakdown.
The local administration said on Tuesday that the body of the daughter, 15-year-old Sabekun Nahar, was found, but the mother is still missing.
Supreme Court Advocate Ahsanul Haque Liton took to Facebook to describe the situation, writing that the water had entered the shops in Bandarban Bazar. Balaghata, Lemujhiri, Muslim Para, Bharakhali, Pool Para, Army Para, Islampur, and Bandarban Bus Station were also flooded.
“The water has risen to waist height on the ground floor of my home. All of us are on the second floor. Everyone should pray for Bandarban,” he wrote.
Lama Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Mustafa Javed Kaiser said the situation was getting worse over time due to the persistent rain.
“Already some 600 to 700 people have taken refuge at 55 shelters in Lama. But the current in low-lying areas is hampering efforts to bring people to shelters.”
He said that landslides have occurred at various places on the road from Alikadam-Lama to Chakaria in Cox's Bazar, cutting off traffic.