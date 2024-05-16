12-year-old dies after falling from train in Dhaka’s Banani

The accident occurred around 12:30am on Thursday, according to railway police

A child has died after falling from the door of a moving train in Dhaka’s Banani.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The body was recovered from the rail line next to the Army Stadium’s west end around 12:30am on Thursday, according to Assistant Sub Inspector Tara Mia of the Dhaka Railway Police’s Airport Outpost.

The child was about 12 years old and was wearing grey shorts and a dirty green and red printed T-shirt.

The child took the Panchagarh Express headed from the Airport Station to Kamalapur while standing in the doorway when he fell, was hurt, and died on the spot.

The body has been sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

The victim has yet to be identified as of Thursday afternoon, said ASI Tara. Efforts are underway to identify him.