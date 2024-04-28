Madrasa teacher dies from extreme heat in Naogaon

Media reports suggest at least 10 people have died from suspected heatstroke in different districts during the ongoing heatwave, the longest on record

A madrasa teacher has died after falling ill amid extreme heat in Naogaon’s Niamatpur Upazila.

The family claimed Shahadat Hossain, an assistant teacher of Balatoir Dakhil Madrasa, suffered a heatstroke but a doctor said the symptoms indicated he had a stroke.

Relatives said Shahadat fell ill after leading Friday prayers at the mosque of Rajapur Dargapara village amid the heatwave. He was the mosque’s imam.

Shahadat died while being taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital from Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex on Saturday afternoon, said Upazila Education Officer Abdus Salam.

Mahbub Ul Alam, the health and family planning officer of the Upazila, said the doctor at the health complex recommended taking Shahadat to the medical college hospital after the patient initially developed symptoms of stroke.

Shahadat also had diabetes and the sugar level in his blood was high.

The highest temperature in Naogaon was 39.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon.

Although there is no official data, media reports suggest at least 10 people have died from suspected heatstroke in different districts during the ongoing heatwave, the longest on record.

The deaths prompted the health authorities to advise people to avoid working in sunlight, take sufficient rest and drink saline water to prevent heatstroke and dehydration.