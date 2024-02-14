Scarred by prejudice and stigma, love is an elusive dream for Bangladesh's Hijra community

From birth, a child begins to navigate a web of emotions, sensing feelings of distress and yearning even before they truly grasp the concept of their own physical existence.

As they reach adolescence, the complexities of love start to stir within them, triggering a natural desire to both love and be loved.

However, society denies this basic right to some, making love seem like an unattainable dream.

Priya Khan is one such person. Now 39, Priya has been in relationships with various men over the years, yet none have truly reciprocated her feelings. Society's prejudices and betrayals have left her to face a life of solitude.

Priya began to sense she was different from her peers when transitioning from sixth to seventh grade, when she understood her feelings diverged from those of her peers. By eighth grade, as she noticed her body undergoing changes, she came to a profound realisation: she did not identify as a man.

Reflecting on her journey of self-discovery, she said, “At an age when boys typically find girls attractive, I found myself drawn to a boy. It was clear to me that I harboured another identity within."

During her school years, Priya had her first crush on a classmate. "Let's say his name was Prattay. To everyone, I appeared as a boy, attending school in shirts and pants. Yet, I harboured feelings for another boy."

She developed a close friendship with Prattay, feeling a sense of longing whenever she didn't see him. This led her to question her identity. "Am I a boy? A girl? Or someone from a different realm altogether?”

Recounting the heartbreaks and hurdles she has faced throughout her life, Priya likens transgender women to "unscented paper flowers", valued more as novelties than for their true essence.

"People play with us, use us, and then discard us. Don't we deserve love too?”

From a young age, Priya was passionate about dancing and singing, which subjected her to ridicule and harassment. She was often derogatorily labelled as 'Hijra' or 'effeminate', among other slurs.

Priya completed her SSC exams in 1999 from a school in Savar. "We were close until the SSC exams. After that, I moved to Dhaka from Savar for my intermediate studies, and the affection between us faded."

Upon entering college, Priya left her family home and relocated to Gulistan in Dhaka. In 2007, when joining a dance academy, she formed a bond with another man, with whom she remained until 2014.

"Back then, the idea of us getting married was unthinkable. There was no legal recognition for our kind of relationship. Marriage wasn't an option, so we were together simply because we liked each other. He worked at a computer shop," Priya explained.

In 2014, this relationship ended when the man moved abroad, leaving Priya without any further contact. "That's when I realised, perhaps love isn't meant for people like us. Maybe he left because his family would never accept me."

Following the breakup, Priya faced numerous challenges and eventually chose to avoid romantic relationships altogether. She harboured deep-seated anger and resentment towards society and even herself.

Yet, despite the hardships, Priya holds onto a sliver of hope, albeit with a sense of resignation.