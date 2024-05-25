PM Hasina vows flats for low-income people to make a slum-free Dhaka

The prime minister made the promise while inaugurating the construction of four development projects, including the Bangabazar market

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged that even labourers will be able to live in apartments, citing the government’s effort to make Dhaka slum-free.

The premier made the promise at the launch of construction on the Bangabazar market and three other development projects on Saturday.

The four projects were the construction of the Bangabazar Wholesale City Market at the site where the old Bangabazar burnt down in devastating fire, the eight-lane Bir Muktijoddha Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Sanari Road from Postogola Bridge to Rayerbazar Sluice Gate, a Nazrul Sarobar at Dhanmondi Lake and modernisation of the Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Children Park.

The prime minister said, “There will be no makeshift slums in unhygienic environments in Dhaka. Everyone will live in a lovely environment. We [the government] will arrange this and have taken steps in this regard. We aim to work for people’s welfare and we are prioritising this.”

“We are arranging flats for cleaning workers. Rent-based flats are being arranged for slum dwellers. They will pay the same rent as in slums, but will be able to live in flats. Flats will not just be for the rich. Low-income people from rickshaw pullers to labourers will also be able to live in them. The rent will be very low. If anyone wants to pay daily, or in seven-day instalments or monthly, they will have the chance to do so. Already 300 families have received flats.”

Hasina said, “Plant trees to protect the environment. People with a piece of land can grow fruit or flowering plants. Those who have houses in the village should ensure that no land is left idle.”

Noting start-up programmes pushed by the government, she encouraged youths to be entrepreneurs, asking them to run businesses after educating themselves on computers and digital systems.

The prime minister said the government has brought a change in company law to allow even a single person to open a firm. “We have created an Employment Bank that provides loans to youths up to Tk 200,000 without collateral. With help from the bank, one or several youths can develop a business,” she said.