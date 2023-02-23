Old Dhaka still flirts with danger of devastating fire as chemical industry relocation staggers

Several devastating blazes triggered by chemical warehouses and factories in Old Dhaka shocked Bangladesh in the past one and a half decades. The tragedies forced the government to take steps to remove the chemical warehouses and factories from the congested area.

After the deaths of 124 people in the 2010 fire fuelled by chemicals stored at a warehouse in Nimtali, the government identified a place in Keraniganj to relocate the warehouses and factories.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC cleared the over Tk 2 billion BSCIC Chemical Industrial Park project – in 2018.

The plan changed in April 2019 with the proposed site moved to Munshiganj. The new site was six times bigger than the previous one.

It was already too late for the victims of the Chawk Bazar inferno and their families. At least 71 people died in the blaze that engulfed a large portion of the densely populated Churihatta neighbourhood in Chawk Bazar on Feb 20, 2019. Plastics and highly flammable chemicals were again the reason behind the mammoth devastation.