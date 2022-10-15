Bangladesh plans new police unit for metro rail, a move questioned by an expert

A special police unit is being formed for Dhaka Metro Rail, but an expert has flagged concerns about its accountability and capacity to provide sustainable security under the government’s supervision.
If all goes according to plan, the metro rail will begin shuttling passengers between Uttara and Agargaon in December. Called the Mass Rapid Transit Police Force, the 357-strong force will receive training under the government’s guidance as part of a proposal to guard the nine stations along the 11.58 km stretch.
Shamsul Haque, a professor of civil engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, said there would have been less apprehension about the force’s accountability and capacity if the responsibility of ensuring security for the metro rail network was placed on the private sector since there are many technical issues involved.
However, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), which is implementing the metro rail project, is not worried.
The authorities will look after ticket sales and technical matters while the police unit will take care of security, Siddique said. Each station will have a control room. An executive magistrate will also be present on behalf of the metro rail authorities.
MRT police will work independently, Siddique said, “The headquarters of this unit will be in Purbachal. The police unit will look after security issues. There will be no problem.”
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the MRT unit is being formed in line with the demands of DMTCL.
“It is the state's responsibility to provide security to the people and a new police unit will be formed for the metro rail. The new unit will be launched after some necessary procedures are completed.”
THE PROPOSAL
Thousands of commuters will use the metro rail every day. Each station will have ATM booths, electrical equipment and shops which, along with the passengers, will require security.
Five metro rail lines are being built in and around Dhaka, covering 128 km of the communication system. A total of 104 stations, including 51 overhead and 53 underground, will be built under the DMTCL network.
In mid-2021, the Police Headquarters sent a proposal to the home ministry to set up an 809-member MRT police unit.
The list included policemen of various designations, including deputy inspector general, additional deputy inspector general, and superintendent of police.
CONCERNS
According to Prof Shamsul, services under government agencies always fall short of the mark.
The responsibility of providing security for mass transit services like the metro rail falls on privately-run entities elsewhere in the world, he said.
“In the developed world, governments build metro rails, but the private sector runs them. There are opportunists within government agencies. That is why the whole world has switched to public-private partnerships.”
"Metro rail systems are in operation in about 170 countries across the world. It is also operating in our neighbouring countries. But no one wants to take responsibility because the government can never ensure proper provision of services.”
"Government employees don't work. There is no issue of hiring and firing if no one is working. There is no accountability and the job becomes permanent.”
On the other hand, the private sector always prioritises merit and qualifications in the hiring process, according to Shamsul. "In the private sector, employees survive by merit, while government employees survive by force. People do not receive adequate services anymore."
"Metro rail was launched in Thailand in 2004. The Thai government gave the responsibility of managing operations to New Zealand. They are operating it beautifully now. Maintenance, operation and security lie in the hands of one entity. Those who bring in corporate investment also bring with them knowledge and experiences. So, their security system becomes sustainable.”
Citing the handover of Chattogram port's management to the private sector as an example, Shamsul said, “Chattogram port is generating profits, and its image has improved a lot. The government can never provide services. How did Dubai get so far ahead? It is because they have handed everything over to the private sector.”
“Government institutions will launch with pomp and pageantry. Then, they will start deceiving the public,” he said, adding that the metro rail will face the same fate as the railway, jute mills, and sugar mills.
FORMATION OF MRT POLICE
Siddique said the file for the MRT police unit is still with the secretarial committee. Preparations can still be completed if the members are available a month in advance before the Dec 16 inauguration, said Siddique.
DIG Mostak Ahmed at the Police Headquarters said the proposal was approved by the ministries of home affairs, public administration and finance.
“Once approved by the secretarial committee, it will be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office. The unit will be operational only after getting the prime minister's approval."
Metro rail is a big project, and despite the formation of the new police unit, a large section of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will be working on its security, said Mostak.
“We're ready. We can start work. More people can be recruited later, if necessary. Now, the focus is on the structure. We will begin work as soon as the prime minister gives her approval."
IS METRO RAIL AT RISK LIKE THE PADMA BRIDGE?
Prof Shamsul recalled how crowds were overflowing with enthusiasm during the launch of the Padma Bridge. “The law-enforcing officers were unable to handle the situation. Risks increased as a result.”
“There are police stations at both ends of the Padma Bridge. But still, there was a security breach. The same mistake cannot be repeated.
“It must be assumed that many will come in groups and the number of people will exceed capacity. People will also come from other areas to experience the metro rail services. Security must be taken to a different level."
SECURITY AROUND STATIONS
In Prof Shamsul's words, the authorities did not plan the services and security around the stations properly.
A lot of vehicles offering ridesharing services will gather around the metro rail stations after their opening, he pointed out. “There will be a huge turnout. If the traffic policemen are given additional responsibilities of handling these situations, they won’t be able to cope.”
Citing the example of metro rail services in other countries, Shamsul said, "Before the construction of any metro rail network, it is ensured that there is enough space around the stations, such as a 10-12 feet wide footpath for pedestrians.
“These questions are asked because the passengers turn into pedestrians once they get off. So, asking these questions is a prerequisite.”
“But have our authorities asked these questions? Is there enough space under the stations?”
[Writing in English by Taif Kamal; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]