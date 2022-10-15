Bangladesh plans new police unit for metro rail, a move questioned by an expert

A special police unit is being formed for Dhaka Metro Rail, but an expert has flagged concerns about its accountability and capacity to provide sustainable security under the government’s supervision.

If all goes according to plan, the metro rail will begin shuttling passengers between Uttara and Agargaon in December. Called the Mass Rapid Transit Police Force, the 357-strong force will receive training under the government’s guidance as part of a proposal to guard the nine stations along the 11.58 km stretch.

Shamsul Haque, a professor of civil engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, said there would have been less apprehension about the force’s accountability and capacity if the responsibility of ensuring security for the metro rail network was placed on the private sector since there are many technical issues involved.

However, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), which is implementing the metro rail project, is not worried.

The authorities will look after ticket sales and technical matters while the police unit will take care of security, Siddique said. Each station will have a control room. An executive magistrate will also be present on behalf of the metro rail authorities.

MRT police will work independently, Siddique said, “The headquarters of this unit will be in Purbachal. The police unit will look after security issues. There will be no problem.”

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the MRT unit is being formed in line with the demands of DMTCL.

“It is the state's responsibility to provide security to the people and a new police unit will be formed for the metro rail. The new unit will be launched after some necessary procedures are completed.”