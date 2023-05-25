Gazipur city election, a closely watched race, is underway

Gazipur City Corporation went to the polls on Thursday in a closely watched campaign that heated up even with the BNP officially away from the election.

The Election Commission is monitoring the polls through CCTV cameras as the voting started at 8 am on Thursday. Around 1.2 million voters are expected to cast their ballots at 480 centres to choose their representatives. The voting will continue until 4 pm without any break.

The race for mayor has drawn national attention as Azmat Ullah Khan is back with the Awami League’s ticket while sacked ruling party leader Zahangir Alam’s supporters are eager to snatch victory for his proxy and mother Zayeda Khatun.

Azmat, who had served as mayor for 18 years in a row when Gazipur was a municipality, lost to a BNP candidate a decade ago after it was turned into a city corporation. He lost the party nomination to Zahangir in the last election.