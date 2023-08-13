Collisions with birds force cancellation of two flights from Dhaka airport

Two flights from Shahjalal International Airport have been cancelled after separate collisions with birds.
No one was hurt, but both aircraft – one of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the other belonging to flydubai – were taken to the hangar for repair after they were damaged on Saturday.
Tahera Khandaker, spokesperson for the national carrier, said the Biman plane was prepared for the next flight following the repairs at night.
She said a bird entered the landing gear of a flight to Bangkok during the take-off in the afternoon, causing a tyre to burst.
The passengers were sent to Bangkok on another jet later.
Sometime after the first incident, a flydubai Boeing 737 was damaged in a similar way.
An official at flydubai’s operations team in Dhaka said a bird hit the landing gear and engine of the plane, damaging some blades of the engine.
Flydubai engineers were being flown to Dhaka to repair the aircraft.
The 185 passengers were kept in a hotel, the official said.