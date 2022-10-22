The rich are using more air-conditioners, turning up the heat for the poor in Dhaka

The use of air-conditioners have increased among the higher- and higher-middle-income people of Dhaka, which has led the middle- and lower-middle-income groups to bear the brunt of a rise in temperature caused by the outdoor units of the machines.

Panellists shed light on the issue at a virtual discussion organised by the Institute for Planning and Development or IPD on Friday.

There, Dr Adil Mohammed Khan, professor of urban and regional planning at Jahangirnagar University and executive director of IPD, presented the findings of a survey on the demand for power for air-conditioners and their impact on urban temperature.