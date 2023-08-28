Three men killed a motorcyclist in Madaripur 10 years ago. Now they are punished by death

The victim, 20-year-old Shahadat Gharami, a resident of Barishal’s Gournadi Upazila, was involved in a motorcycle rental business.

His neighbours Miraz and Sentu hired him to travel to the Barthi area on Sept 11, 2013. They asked Shahadat to drive them to various places and strangled him to death at night to steal the vehicle, said Siddiqur, citing the case dossier.

“Miraz and Sentu later dumped the victim’s body in a field in Madaripur’s Mostafapur Union and they were aided in the act by their relative Fazle Sheikh.”