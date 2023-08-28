    বাংলা

    Three men killed a motorcyclist in Madaripur 10 years ago. Now they are punished by death

    Neighbours Miraz and Sentu killed the motorcyclist after hiring him for a trip in 2013

    Published : 28 August 2023, 01:46 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 01:46 PM

    A court in Madaripur district has sentenced three people to death for killing a motorcyclist a decade ago.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous delivered the verdict on Monday.

    The convicts – Sentu Sharif, 35, and Miraz Fakir, 30, from Barishal and Fazle Sheikh, 50, from Madaripur – are currently at large, according to state counsel Md Siddiqur Rahman.

    The victim, 20-year-old Shahadat Gharami, a resident of Barishal’s Gournadi Upazila, was involved in a motorcycle rental business.

    His neighbours Miraz and Sentu hired him to travel to the Barthi area on Sept 11, 2013. They asked Shahadat to drive them to various places and strangled him to death at night to steal the vehicle, said Siddiqur, citing the case dossier.

    “Miraz and Sentu later dumped the victim’s body in a field in Madaripur’s Mostafapur Union and they were aided in the act by their relative Fazle Sheikh.”

    Sahadat’s father Moksed Gharami started a case against Miraz, Sentu and some unidentified suspects at Madaripur Sadar Police Station two days after the incident.

    “The court recorded Miraz’s testimony after his arrest. He went into hiding after securing bail in the case,” Siddiqur said.

    Police later pressed charges against the three upon investigation in 2014. The court pronounced the verdict after hearing 10 more witnesses.

    The convicts have also been fined Tk 50,000 each, the state counsel added.

