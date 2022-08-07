    বাংলা

    Bangladesh likely to raise launch fares after fuel price hike

    Buses have already increased fares in response to an unprecedented hike in fuel oil prices

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 August 2022, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 7 August 2022, 06:35 AM

    The authorities have indicated that launches could follow buses and other public transport in raising fares after a record hike in fuel prices.

    However, a decision is yet to be finalised and passengers are still paying the existing rates.

    River transport owners will discuss the matter among themselves before sitting with government officials, Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Launch Owners Association, said on Sunday.

    Following the opening of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the demand for launches has dropped, but the passenger load could increase if fares remain unchanged.

    However, Mahbub says river transporters would struggle to survive if fares are not hiked.

    Meanwhile, Mostafizur Rahman, the driver of the Chandpur-bound Mitali-4 launch, said they are still charging passengers the usual fares for the different seats and cabins.

    In dealing with the aftershock of the COVID pandemic and the problems brought on by the Ukraine-Russia war, the government decided to increase the prices of fuel oil for the second time in eight months on Friday.

    The prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre. Petrol prices were fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump, while octane prices rose 51.68 percent to Tk 135.

    The decision was met with criticism from ordinary people as well as political parties and consumer groups.

    But the government defended the move, arguing there was no alternative to raising prices amid the volatility in the international market.

    As debates raged, the authorities said that bus fares would be increased by as much as 22 percent, effective from Sunday.

