Prime Minister Hasina speaks at press conference after India visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is speaking at a press conference about her experiences during her two-day state visit to India.

The press conference started at her official residence Gonobhaban at 11am on Tuesday. Several ministers in her cabinet and senior leaders of the Awami League accompanied the premier.

State broadcaster BTV is televising the event and streaming it on its online channels.

The head of government appears before the media after every visit abroad. In addition to her statement on the visit, a question and answer session usually follows in which Hasina discusses various political and economic issues.

The prime minister went to Delhi at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and returned home on Saturday.

Ten Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the two countries during the trip. Of these, seven were new and three were renewed.

Media reports say that the two prime ministers discussed a rail line that would travel through both India and Bangladesh.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s foreign secretary, told the media that trains will run from India to Bangladesh on a test basis from the coming month. But Bangladesh has yet to disclose the details. The conditions for the rail transit are not clear either.

The neighbouring country also offered to participate in the Teesta Master Plan.

Hasina’s visit was the first bilateral visit to India by a head of government since the BJP-led coalition formed a government for a third successive term after the Lok Sabha elections.

Hasina had also attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Jun 9 as a guest. The two leaders had spoken during the visit.

The prime minister had previously spoken at a press conference on May 2 to share her experience of a visit to Thailand.