Hasina travels to Patuakhali to visit cyclone-hit areas, distribute relief

She will distribute relief among 2,000 cyclone victims at the Govt Mozahar Uddin Biswas Degree College ground

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Patuakhali’s Kalapara to inspect the areas affected by Cyclone Remal and distribute relief among its victims.

The prime minister departed from the Tejgaon Airport by helicopter at 11am on Thursday, said MM Imrul Kayes, deputy press secretary.

She landed at the Khepupara Govt Model Primary School Helipad at 12:30pm after visiting Mathbaria and Pathorghata. She distributed relief among 2,000 cyclone victims at the Govt Mozahar Uddin Biswas Degree College ground.

Hasina visited the Sheikh Kamal Bridge in Kalapara at 1:30pm and speak to the government officers in Barishal at the conference hall of the Payra Thermal Power Plant.

The prime minister will depart for Dhaka at 5 pm from the helipad in Payra Thermal Power Plant.

Over 100 villages in Patuakhali, including char areas, were flooded under the influence of Cyclone Remal. The water rose in the municipality and other low-lying areas in the district.

A total of 235 houses were completely destroyed by flooding and storm winds in the district, according to Sumon Chandra Debnath, Patuakhali relief and rehabilitation officer. Another 3,500 homes were partially damaged.

Rangabali Upazila and Kalapara Upazila, made up of separate islands, suffered the heaviest damage. Many trees were uprooted.

The tidal surge has damaged embankments at many points in the coastal Upazilas. Two elderly men were killed in Dumki and Bauphal by falling trees. A man was also killed in Kalapara on Sunday.

On May 22, a low-pressure area was formed in the east-central and adjoining west-central parts of the Bay of Bengal which turned slowly into a well-marked low-pressure, then a depression, a deep depression and finally a cyclonic storm on Saturday evening.

The storm was named Remal. It turned into a severe cyclonic storm early on Sunday and lashed coastal areas with heavy rain and strong winds. It crossed the Bangladesh coast on Monday night, leading to rain across the country, before it weakened into a depression on Tuesday.

Around a dozen and a half people were killed by tidal surges, collapsing walls and falling trees, or on the way to storm shelters.

Remal affected nearly 3.76 million people, completely destroyed 35,483 houses and partially damaged 114,992 more, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said.