Man dies in clashes over control of passenger vehicle hub in Cumilla

An altercation over control of a passenger vehicle hub in Cumilla has sparked clashes and gunfire, leading to the death of a young man who was shot in the chest.

The incident occurred around 2:30pm on Friday at Shashongachha, a suburb of the city, said Md Kamran Hossain, an additional superintendent of police.

The victim, identified as Md Jamil Hanan Arnab, 27, succumbed to his gunshot wounds, confirmed Kotwali Model Police Station chief Firoz Hossain.