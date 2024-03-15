Man dies in clashes over control of passenger vehicle hub in Cumilla

An altercation over control of a passenger vehicle hub in Cumilla has sparked clashes and gunfire, leading to the death of a young man who was shot in the chest.
The incident occurred around 2:30pm on Friday at Shashongachha, a suburb of the city, said Md Kamran Hossain, an additional superintendent of police.
The victim, identified as Md Jamil Hanan Arnab, 27, succumbed to his gunshot wounds, confirmed Kotwali Model Police Station chief Firoz Hossain.
Arnab, from the Shashongachha Madhyapara area and a student at Cumilla Victoria Government College, was declared dead upon arrival at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where his body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.
Two other injured, Nazmul Hossain and Anik, who was identified by a single name, were transported to Dhaka, while Nishad Nishu was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
The identities of the other two individuals injured in the incident were not available.
Residents reported a longstanding dispute between two local groups, Dafadar Bari and Molla Bari, over control of the vehicle hub where Lagunas, a small passenger carrier, and autorickshaws are kept.
The clashes broke out following an altercation between Abul Kashem's group and Rabbi and Alauddin's group, resulting in gunfire, after Friday prayers.
Four individuals, including Arnab, were shot during the altercation.
Police arrested Khalil Mia, father of Molla Bari group’s Rabbi, after the incident. Farid Uddin Shiblu, president of Cumilla South Unit of the BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, said Arnab was a member of the organisation.
“Arnab was a dedicated worker of our organisation. He was being considered for the position of organising secretary in the proposed committee of the unit. We demand justice for his murder," Farid said.
ASP Kamran said the situation was under control and additional police personnel were deployed to prevent further escalation.
“This incident is not related to political disputes. It resulted from clashes between two local groups vying for control over the Laguna-autorickshaw stand.”
The Rapid Action Battalion, police, and intelligence agency personnel were present at the scene, the police officer added.
"We are actively handling the situation and conducting an operation to apprehend those involved in the incident."