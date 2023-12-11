Dhaka is covered with posters, banners much before election campaign

Using posters or banners to seek votes or nomination before the formal start of the campaign is a breach of the electoral code of conduct, but Dhaka has been covered with such materials much before the assigned period.
The Election Commission on Nov 18 asked aspiring candidates for the 12th national parliamentary election to remove the campaign materials at their own cost, but they were still in place 10 days before the campaign.
The commission also sent a notice to the Local Government Division asking the authorities to take measures on the matter.
Electoral symbols will be allocated on Dec 18, kicking off the campaign for the Jan 7 vote.
The aspirants and their supporters from the ruling Awami League have been campaigning seeking nomination or votes for the past few months while the main opposition BNP has called for a boycott of the election.
Mohammad Solaiman Salim, the Awami League’s candidate for Dhaka-7 constituency, has the highest number of posters and banners in Old Dhaka areas.
He could not be reached for comments.
Banners seeking vote for Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, the ruling party’s candidate for Dhaka-6, were also seen in the Ray Saheb Bazar area of Old Dhaka. The banner says Jubo League’s ward No. 42 unit hung it.
Khokon said he was not aware of any banners or posters for him.
Actor Siddiqur Rahman’s posters are available in Dhaka-17 areas, where he sought the Awami League’s nomination in the recently held by-election.
He failed to secure the party’s ticket in the general election and is not running as an independent candidate.
“I think the notice on removing posters is not applicable to me as I’m not a candidate,” he said.
Ismail Molla, the councillor of Dhaka North City Corporation’s ward No. 13, used posters seeking votes for the Awami League from the street from Dhaka Dental College to Mirpur-10 roundabout.
“It has become a bad example. I’m removing them, but there are so many that the process is taking time,” said Ismail.
The city corporation in January issued a notice reminding all that sticking posters on walls are banned by the law and can be punished with fines from Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said they regularly conduct drives to remove posters and banners.
He suggested limiting the election campaign to digital media only to keep the city clean.
Abu Naser, a spokesman for Dhaka South City Corporation, said they worked to remove posters throughout last week and more drives will be conducted next week.