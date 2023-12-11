Dhaka is covered with posters, banners much before election campaign

Using posters or banners to seek votes or nomination before the formal start of the campaign is a breach of the electoral code of conduct, but Dhaka has been covered with such materials much before the assigned period.

The Election Commission on Nov 18 asked aspiring candidates for the 12th national parliamentary election to remove the campaign materials at their own cost, but they were still in place 10 days before the campaign.

The commission also sent a notice to the Local Government Division asking the authorities to take measures on the matter.

Electoral symbols will be allocated on Dec 18, kicking off the campaign for the Jan 7 vote.

The aspirants and their supporters from the ruling Awami League have been campaigning seeking nomination or votes for the past few months while the main opposition BNP has called for a boycott of the election.

Mohammad Solaiman Salim, the Awami League’s candidate for Dhaka-7 constituency, has the highest number of posters and banners in Old Dhaka areas.

He could not be reached for comments.

Banners seeking vote for Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, the ruling party’s candidate for Dhaka-6, were also seen in the Ray Saheb Bazar area of Old Dhaka. The banner says Jubo League’s ward No. 42 unit hung it.