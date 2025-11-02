Amar Ekushey Book Fair in February ‘realistic’, Bangla Academy says

The Bangla Academy has said the proposal to organise the book fair in February, after the national elections, is “realistic considering the overall situation”.

The academy made this remark in a media statement following a meeting between the director general and a delegation from the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the association’s proposal about the schedule of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026.

The statement said, “The Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association has proposed multiple possible dates, which were reviewed alongside the recommendations of the state security agencies.

“Among these, the proposal to hold the fair in February, after the national elections, was considered realistic given the overall situation.”

The meeting also decided that the date of the fair will be announced only once the election date is finalised.

The statement also noted that Bangla Academy is in regular communication with the higher officials of the government and other concerned parties about the organisation of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled for February 2026. With this in mind, Bangla Academy initially decided to hold the book fair in December.

However, in a notice issued on Sept 28, the organisers announced that the decision had been “postponed”.

The notice mentioned the postponement was made in view of a proposal from the home ministry.

The academy said a new date would be announced after consulting publishers and other stakeholders. However, no new date has been set yet.