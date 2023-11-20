JnU student Khadija freed from Kashimpur prison on bail after 15 months

Khadijatul Kubra, a student of political science at Jagannath University, has been released from Kashimpur Women's Central Jail on bail after nearly 15 months of imprisonment.

She walked out of jail at around 9 am on Monday, said acting prison warden Md Shahjahan Ahmed. Later, she left for Dhaka.

In 2020, two cases were filed under the Digital Security Act against Khadija and retired Major Delwar Hossain at the Kalabagan and New Market police stations for "fabricating false and defamatory" statements against the prime minister and other important state officials.