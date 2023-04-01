Passengers to be fined if they ride trains without photo ID from Apr 7

As of now, purchasers can buy a maximum of four tickets under their names.

From Apr 7, Shohoz-Synesis-Vinsen JV will start printing the names of the passengers on their respective tickets, which means a purchaser also needs to add information about their fellow travellers when purchasing more than one ticket, according to a recent Facebook post by the ticketing agency.

Ticket checkers are instructed to ask for both ticket and photo ID in order to verify passengers, Sandeep said.

“Purchasers only need to show their own ID while buying tickets. However, checkers will verify the names and IDs of each individual once during the journey,” he said.

The Facebook post, however, does not say what kind of action a passenger will face if they do not carry their photo IDs.