135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan as conflict rages

As many as 135 Bangladeshi nationals have reached Jeddah from Port Sudan by three flights of the Royal Saudi Air Force as fighting between the army and a paramilitary force has continued in the Northeast African country.

Tareque Ahmed, chargé d'affaires at the Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum, said 400 Bangladeshis were supposed to leave Port Sudan by a ship on Saturday night, but the vessel did not depart.

“We then appealed to the Saudi authorities about the women, children and sick people among the evacuees. They later gave tickets for 135 people,” Tareque said on Sunday.