    বাংলা

    135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan as conflict rages

    Three flights of the Royal Saudi Air Force carry the evacuees to safety

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 May 2023, 03:14 PM
    Updated : 7 May 2023, 03:14 PM

    As many as 135 Bangladeshi nationals have reached Jeddah from Port Sudan by three flights of the Royal Saudi Air Force as fighting between the army and a paramilitary force has continued in the Northeast African country.

    Tareque Ahmed, chargé d'affaires at the Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum, said 400 Bangladeshis were supposed to leave Port Sudan by a ship on Saturday night, but the vessel did not depart.

    “We then appealed to the Saudi authorities about the women, children and sick people among the evacuees. They later gave tickets for 135 people,” Tareque said on Sunday.

    The first flight carrying 45 Bangladeshis evacuees left on Sunday morning, according to him. Twenty-four Bangladeshis were among the evacuees on the second flight and 65 on the third.

    “The good thing is we’ve been able to send the vulnerable people first,” Tareque said.

    The Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia said Ambassador Mohammad Javed Patwary and Consul General in Jeddah Muhammad Nazmul Hoque welcomed the Bangladeshis.

    They were kept at the Jeddah-Bangladesh International School and some of them were scheduled to leave Jeddah for Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Sunday night.

    More than 680 Bangladeshis out of about 1,500 in Sudan left Khartoum for Port Sudan for evacuation under arrangements by the Bangladesh Embassy on May 2. They were transported by 13 buses.

    Fighting could be heard in south Khartoum on Sunday as envoys from Sudan's warring parties were in Saudi Arabia for talks that international mediators hope will bring an end to a three-week old conflict that has killed hundreds and triggered an exodus.

    The US-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has turned parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.

    Battles since mid-April have killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands of others, disrupted aid supplies and sent 100,000 refugees fleeing abroad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladeshi evacuees will board a Saudi ship at Port Sudan after formalities by the Saudi and the Sudanese authorities. Photo: Anisur Rahman
    680 Bangladeshis leave Khartoum
    As many as 13 buses are transporting them to Port Sudan, from where they will return home via Jeddah
    Civilians of different nationalities arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan, to escape the conflict, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Apr 26, 2023.
    Sudan’s warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi
    The meeting comes as international mediators pressed to end a conflict that has killed hundreds of people and sent tens of thousands of refugees fleeing abroad
    Saudi Royal Navy ship docks at sea port to evacuate civilians to Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape the conflicts, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 30, 2023.
    Saudi-Iran rapprochement visible in Sudan evacuation effort
    The Saudi navy carried the 65 Iranian citizens from Port Sudan to Jeddah and they will fly onwards to Tehran
    A group of Bangladeshis stranded in Sudan wait on a street of Khartoum as they search for a safe place amid fighting. Photo taken from Facebook
    All Bangladeshis in Sudan urged to return home
    As many as 700 out of around 1,500 Bangladeshis have registered for evacuation, but objected to the pick-up point

    Opinion

    Aloptogin Tushar’s masterful representation of figures
    Takir Hossain
    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain