4 people remanded for 2 days over deadly Baily Road inferno

A Dhaka court has granted police two days to grill in custody four people accused in a case over negligence in the deaths of 46 victims in a building fire on Bailey Road.

The court passed the remand order when Abu Ansari, an inspector from Ramna Police Station, produced the arrestees in the court on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Nizamuddin Fakir, court police’s general recording officer, said the court rejected bail petitions of the accused.