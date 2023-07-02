Bangladesh summons top Sweden diplomat, protests Quran burning in Stockholm

The Bangladesh government has summoned Jakob Etaat, chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, over the recent desecration of the Quran in Stockholm.
The government lodged a “strong protest” against the incident that occurred last week, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
In a previous statement on Thursday, the ministry “strongly” condemned the “despicable” act of burning a copy of Islam's holy book.
“Bangladesh expresses grave concern over such a heinous act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims in the name of ‘freedom of expression’,” the ministry said.
“Bangladesh yet again urges all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.”
A man tore up and burned a copy of the Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
Swedish police had granted permission for a protest to take place. But after the burning, police charged the man who carried it out with agitation against an ethnic or national group.
The act angered many Muslim-majority countries, where citizens organised demonstrations and government lodged protests.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, an Islamic grouping of 57 states, said collective measures were needed to prevent acts of desecration of the Quran and international law should be used to stop religious hatred.
It issued a statement after an extraordinary meeting in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah called to discuss Wednesday's incident.