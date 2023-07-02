Bangladesh summons top Sweden diplomat, protests Quran burning in Stockholm

The Bangladesh government has summoned Jakob Etaat, chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, over the recent desecration of the Quran in Stockholm.

The government lodged a “strong protest” against the incident that occurred last week, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In a previous statement on Thursday, the ministry “strongly” condemned the “despicable” act of burning a copy of Islam's holy book.