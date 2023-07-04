Building in Dhaka's Wari fined Tk 20,000 for presence of Aedes mosquito larvae

The Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting a combing operation in the capital to eradicate the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes as the deadly disease is running rampant.

In a bid to locate Aedes mosquito larvae, the DSCC on Tuesday started running a mobile court at 10 am in Wari’s Baldha Garden.

During a search of a building on Tipu Sultan Road around 10:50 am, the 13-strong team took only a minute to identify a breeding spot for Aedes mosquitoes in the water tank. Executive Magistrate Mohammad Shafiullah immediately called the caretaker of the house and imposed a Tk 20,000 fine.

But they waited nearly an hour to collect the fine from the offenders.

When asked why they waited so long, Shafiullah said it was quite normal for offenders to take time to pay the full fine.