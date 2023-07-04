Building in Dhaka's Wari fined Tk 20,000 for presence of Aedes mosquito larvae

The Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting a combing operation in the capital to eradicate the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes as the deadly disease is running rampant.
In a bid to locate Aedes mosquito larvae, the DSCC on Tuesday started running a mobile court at 10 am in Wari’s Baldha Garden.
During a search of a building on Tipu Sultan Road around 10:50 am, the 13-strong team took only a minute to identify a breeding spot for Aedes mosquitoes in the water tank. Executive Magistrate Mohammad Shafiullah immediately called the caretaker of the house and imposed a Tk 20,000 fine.
But they waited nearly an hour to collect the fine from the offenders.
When asked why they waited so long, Shafiullah said it was quite normal for offenders to take time to pay the full fine.
On why he didn’t delegate the responsibility to someone else so he could continue the anti-dengue operation, he said, “I’ll go when it’s time.”
The mobile court had to wait as the house owner took some time to arrive at the scene, said Sarwar Hossain Alo, councillor of Wari Ward No. 41.
Chief Health Officer Fazle Shamsul Kabir said they waited for more than 40 minutes to collect the fine.
“They slapped us with a fine of Tk 20,000 and we paid it,” said caretaker Ruhul Amin.
The city authority identified 21 neighbourhoods in its jurisdiction as hotspots for mosquito breeding based on a survey by the Directorate of Health Services, said DSCC Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman. “We added four more wards to those and began a combing operation in these areas,” he said.
"We doubled the workforce by combining our staff from both morning and evening shifts to work in the field in a bid to combat the dengue menace. We don’t want the situation to deteriorate.”
Bangladesh is currently facing an alarming outbreak of dengue. The Aedes mosquito-borne disease began spreading even before the start of the monsoon season this year.
As of Monday, the total number of patients hospitalised with dengue since the start of the year was 9,193, while the death toll stood at 56.
Asked if the growing number of dengue cases could be attributed to the failings of the city corporation, CEO Mizanur said, "The value of life is supreme to everyone. We’re trying our best [to alleviate the dengue situation] by performing our duties.”