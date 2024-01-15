Bangladesh’s ‘333’ hotline will receive complaints regarding prices of goods

    বাংলা

    Any complaints regarding the prices of products can be reported to the ‘333’ government service hotline.

    “The 333 hotline was set up in 2020 during the spread of the COVID pandemic to deliver food to the homes of the poor and to identify patients,” State Minister for Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at a discussion event at the Secretariat on Monday.

    “Using that experience, an initiative will be taken to use the 333 number as a tool to control commodity prices.”

    The system to report price complaints will launch before the end of the month, he said.

    The urgent discussion event was organised with stakeholders to ensure more transparency in market rates and to bring about innovative changes through digitisation.

    The meeting was attended by representatives from the TCB, the National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, the Shop Owners Association, the Supermarket Owners Association, and various corporate groups of consumer goods.

    State Minister Palak said, “The 333 call centres are already active. A digit will be added there. There, the consumer can register a complaint about the price of goods from any market. A website will also be created, where the daily prices will be given.”

    The prime minister has instructed the cabinet to control the prices of goods in the upcoming month of Ramadan, he said.

    He said, "Many problems will be solved if accurate data can be stored and exchanged regarding the production, storage, distribution, marketing and import stages of any product.

    We want to use technology to provide real-time information to the Ministry of Commerce.”

    “On the occasion of Ramadan, we will first open a call centre. I want to add a digit to the current government information service 333. When everyone provides rice, sugar, potato, and oil price information at one place, it will be easy to see the price of any item in a district or location. If the price of any product falls too far, the administration can immediately go and buy the products and sell them wherever needed,” the state minister said.

