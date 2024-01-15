Bangladesh’s ‘333’ hotline will receive complaints regarding prices of goods

Any complaints regarding the prices of products can be reported to the ‘333’ government service hotline.

“The 333 hotline was set up in 2020 during the spread of the COVID pandemic to deliver food to the homes of the poor and to identify patients,” State Minister for Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at a discussion event at the Secretariat on Monday.

“Using that experience, an initiative will be taken to use the 333 number as a tool to control commodity prices.”

The system to report price complaints will launch before the end of the month, he said.