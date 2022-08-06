    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises bus fares as much as 22% after record fuel price hike

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 August 2022, 04:04 PM
    Updated : 6 August 2022, 04:04 PM

    Authorities have increased bus fares by as much as 22 percent following a record hike in fuel oil prices.

    Passengers will be charged Tk 0.40 more per kilometre on long routes, according to a new decision.

    The new fares were announced after a meeting between the officials of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and transport owners on Saturday.

    The authorities raised bus fares by Tk 0.35 to Tk 2.50 per kilometre in city areas.

