Now is the time to invest in Bangladesh: PM to Chinese businesses

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Chinese business community to invest in key sectors of Bangladesh by taking advantage of the 'world's most generous' investment regime for the mutual benefit of all parties.

She made the remarks to Chinese businessmen and entrepreneurs at a conference titled 'Trade, Business and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and China' at the China World Summit Wing at the Shangri-La Circle in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a BSS report.

"It is time to invest in Bangladesh, and I am confident that with our hands joined, together we can achieve great things,” Hasina said.

On the second day of the visit, the premier highlighted the potential of Bangladesh's ICT, tourism, agro-processing industry and development sectors.

"We welcome investments in our infrastructure, energy and logistics sectors," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in China's capital Beijing on Monday on a four-day bilateral visit. The government says the visit may upgrade the relationship between the two countries from a 'strategic partnership' to a 'strategic comprehensive cooperation partnership'.

The summit was organised by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, in Beijing.

"We believe there is significant potential for Chinese investment, particularly in the energy sector, including renewable energy," she said.

Climate-resilient smart farming opens up opportunities for cooperation in agro-processing industries, with buy-back arrangements with China, she said.

Bangladesh plans to establish three special tourism zones where China can invest in the real estate and hospitality sectors.

Hasina added that BSEC is actively working to develop the country’s capital markets to make them more attractive to foreign investors.

"We have made significant progress in developing a robust bond market. We are on the brink of introducing derivative products, which will further diversify and widen our financial markets," she said.

Noting that Bangladesh has embraced the digital age, the prime minister said the government is actively promoting the growth of the ICT sector, incentivising startups, investing in tech parks and building an ecosystem that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. “Our young entrepreneurs are making their mark on the global stage and we invite you to be a part of this exciting journey.

"We offer numerous opportunities in renewable energy, waste management, and green technologies," she said.

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei, Chairman of China Communications Construction Group Company Ltd Wang Tongzhou, President and CEO of HSBC China Mark Wang, Senior Vice President of Huawei Simon Lin, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, Bangladesh Ambassador to China Md Jashim Uddin and BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah spoke on the occasion.

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam delivered the welcome speech.

Several hundred business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and China joined the summit.

Several joint projects between Bangladesh and China are expected to be unveiled during Hasina’s visit.

The prime minister and the consultative party president are scheduled for Tuesday at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Hasina will also lay a wreath at the People's Heroes Monument in Tiananmen Square.

In the evening, she will attend a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh ambassador to China at Bangladesh House in Beijing.

The Bangladeshi delegation led by Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with a delegation led by her counterpart Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday.

In the presence of the two leaders, several documents, including memoranda of understanding, will be signed.

Afterwards, Hasina will attend a midday banquet organised by the Chinese prime minister. The prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping that afternoon.

She is scheduled to return home on Thursday.