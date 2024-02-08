Workers of Abanti Colour Tex Ltd strike in Narayanganj over backpay

Workers of Abanti Colour Tex Ltd have gone on strike in Narayanganj's Fatullah BSCIC area, demanding backpay for months of work.

The garment workers demonstrated inside the Crony Group-owned factory for nearly six hours from 8 am on Thursday morning.

Despite guarantees they would receive their paycheques on the first of every month, at least 10,000 employees working in the factory's dyeing and knitting departments have been collecting their dues in instalments for six months.