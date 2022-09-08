    বাংলা

    7 farmers killed, 6 injured by lightning strikes in Sirajganj

    Six others were injured when lightning struck a field where 13 to 14 farmers were working

    Sirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Sept 2022, 11:53 AM
    Updated : 8 Sept 2022, 11:53 AM

    Seven farmers have been killed and at least six others injured in Sirajganj’s Ullapara Upazila after they were struck by lightning.

    The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Thursday in Panchakashi Union’s Matikora area, said Nazrul Islam, chief of Ullapara Police Station.

    The names and identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed.

    According to OC Nazrul, 13-14 farmers were working in a field when the lightning struck.

    Five died on the spot and another two died on the way to the hospital.

    Six to seven others are now receiving treatment at the hospital.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    College teacher Muna was burned to death. Now her husband has been arrested for murder
    Man accused of burning wife to death arrested
    Tahmina Akhtar Muna allegedly accused her husband of pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire while on her deathbed
    Illegal hundi business has deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars: CID
    Hundi deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars: CID
    The police unit made the claim after it arrested a gang involved in the illegal hundi business
    PK Halder, 13 others indicted for money laundering, illegal wealth
    PK Halder, 13 others indicted for money laundering
    Halder is suspected of masterminding a loan scam that embezzled tens of billions of taka and has been accused in at least 34 cases. This is the first to go to trial
    Keraniganj stove fire death toll hits six as another victim dies
    Another Keraniganj stove fire victims dies
    All six members of a family have now died after they were burnt in a fire that erupted at a tin-roofed house in Keraniganj

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher