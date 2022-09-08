7 farmers killed, 6 injured by lightning strikes in Sirajganj

Tahmina Akhtar Muna allegedly accused her husband of pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire while on her deathbed
Seven farmers have been killed and at least six others injured in Sirajganj’s Ullapara Upazila after they were struck by lightning.
The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Thursday in Panchakashi Union’s Matikora area, said Nazrul Islam, chief of Ullapara Police Station.
The names and identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed.
According to OC Nazrul, 13-14 farmers were working in a field when the lightning struck.
Five died on the spot and another two died on the way to the hospital.
Six to seven others are now receiving treatment at the hospital.
More to follow