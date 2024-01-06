Election Commission denies reports of suspension of Gaibandha-5 election

The Election Commission has denied reports that it suspended voting in the Gaibandha-5 constituency, urging the public not to be misled by such “baseless” information.



During a press briefing in Agargaon Dhaka on Friday night, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "The Election Commission has not suspended voting in the Gaibandha-5 constituency, and any news claiming otherwise is baseless."



"There are no complications related to the Gaibandha-5 constituency. The electoral environment is favorable in all constituencies," he added.



Responding to questions about whether there were any complaints regarding the Gaibandha-5 constituency, Ashok said, "The commission has not received any complaints. I don't know why such news emerged in the media. The commission has not made any decisions of this nature."



Earlier in the evening, Md Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the EC, issued a statement denying reports that claimed the suspension of voting in the Gaibandha-5 constituency. The statement described the news as "false" and "unfounded."