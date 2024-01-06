Election Commission denies reports of suspension of Gaibandha-5 election

The Election Commission has denied reports that it suspended voting in the Gaibandha-5 constituency, urging the public not to be misled by such “baseless” information.
During a press briefing in Agargaon Dhaka on Friday night, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "The Election Commission has not suspended voting in the Gaibandha-5 constituency, and any news claiming otherwise is baseless."
"There are no complications related to the Gaibandha-5 constituency. The electoral environment is favorable in all constituencies," he added.
Responding to questions about whether there were any complaints regarding the Gaibandha-5 constituency, Ashok said, "The commission has not received any complaints. I don't know why such news emerged in the media. The commission has not made any decisions of this nature."
Earlier in the evening, Md Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the EC, issued a statement denying reports that claimed the suspension of voting in the Gaibandha-5 constituency. The statement described the news as "false" and "unfounded."
In the afternoon, several television channels and online portals reported that the EC decided to suspend voting in the Gaibandha-5 constituency again this time.
The reports came after the High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of the chief executive of Saghata Upazila administration and the chief of the local police station following a writ petition that alleged partiality in Gaibandha-5,.
On Oct 12, 2022, during the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency,
Widespread irregularities were captured on CCTV cameras during a by-election to the seat in October 2022, prompting the EC to suspend the voting
This was the first time voting was suspended altogether in a parliamentary constituency.
The Election Commission then ordered the removal of all presiding officers and assistant presiding officers involved in the by-election.