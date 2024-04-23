Delwar, the abducted rival of Palak’s brother-in-law, declared Singra Upazila chairman

Md Delwar Hossain Pasha, who was allegedly abducted and beaten by a rival candidate, has been declared the uncontested winner of the race for Singra Upazila council chairman in Natore.
District Returning Officer Abdul Latif Sheikh declared Delwar as chairman after the allotment of election symbols among the candidates in the Upazila council polls around 11am on Tuesday.
Delwar is a resident of Parsaoil in Singra’s Kalam. Two candidates had previously submitted nomination papers for the chairman post in the Singra Upazila Parishad polls. The returning officer declared both the application of Delwar and that of his rival Lutful Habib Rubel valid after scrutiny.
Rubel is the Joint General Secretary of Awami League’s Singra Upazila unit and brother-in-law of local MP and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. He had resigned from the chairman post of Sherkole Union Council to contest the Upazila Parishad polls.
A group of people picked up Delwar by a microbus from outside the District Election Officer's office in Natore on Apr 15. They left the chairman candidate in front of his house several hours later.
Delwar’s family blamed Rubel and police said one of the two people arrested over the incident admitted to committing the crime on behalf of Rubel.
The Election Commission summoned Rubel over the incident and the Upazila unit of the Awami League also ordered him to explain the situation.
Later on Apr 19, Palak visited Delwar at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and offered an apology, asking Rubel to withdraw from the Upazila election race.
On Sunday, a day before the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers, Rubel stepped aside from the election. As a result Delwar, the only remaining candidate, was elected unopposed.
Ballots will be cast in three Upazilas in Natore on May 8 in the first phase of the Upazila elections. Returning Officer Latif allotted the symbols among the valid candidates at the district election office around 10am on Tuesday.
Five chairperson candidates, five vice chairperson candidates and two women vice chairperson candidates were allotted symbols in the races for the Natore Sadar Upazila.
Eight chairman candidates, five vice chairman candidates and five women vice chairman candidates were allotted election symbols in Naldanga Upazila.
A chairman was also elected uncontested in Singra Upazila. Four vice chairman candidates and three women vice chairman candidates were allotted symbols in the Upazila.
The candidates started their campaigns after receiving their symbols.