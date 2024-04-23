Delwar, the abducted rival of Palak’s brother-in-law, declared Singra Upazila chairman

Md Delwar Hossain Pasha, who was allegedly abducted and beaten by a rival candidate, has been declared the uncontested winner of the race for Singra Upazila council chairman in Natore.

District Returning Officer Abdul Latif Sheikh declared Delwar as chairman after the allotment of election symbols among the candidates in the Upazila council polls around 11am on Tuesday.

Delwar is a resident of Parsaoil in Singra’s Kalam. Two candidates had previously submitted nomination papers for the chairman post in the Singra Upazila Parishad polls. The returning officer declared both the application of Delwar and that of his rival Lutful Habib Rubel valid after scrutiny.

Rubel is the Joint General Secretary of Awami League’s Singra Upazila unit and brother-in-law of local MP and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. He had resigned from the chairman post of Sherkole Union Council to contest the Upazila Parishad polls.