Hasina calls for efforts to expand fish farming



Hasina stressed the importance of fish production as it is a key source of nutrition for the people. Increased production in the fisheries sector will reduce poverty and enable Bangladesh to export new products, she said.



“We have so many haors, canals and other water bodies in our country. Those having access to them can start farming fish, crab, snails or mussels.”



With the Padma Bridge opened to traffic and almost all rivers in southern Bangladesh having bridges over them, people in the region have better and easier connectivity, the prime minister said.



“We can take more initiatives to start fisheries production in those areas,” she said, adding the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock should take up more projects with a special focus on southern Bangladesh.



Hasina also highlighted the processing of fish, saying those products can be exported after meeting the local demand for nutrition. A variety of fish are available in Bangladesh and expatriate Bangladeshis would be happy to buy fish from their motherland when processed properly, she said.



“We’re known for our fondness for fish and we want to nurture that culture.”



Some people avoid eating fish as they find it hard to debone but the fish bones can be softened enough for human consumption. "It’s not difficult and people can do it at home.”



She shared a recipe to cook fish using a pressure cooker and soften the bones. “You can boil the fish for 1 hour and 10 minutes and the bones will be softened. You can even feed the fish to children following this recipe,” she said.