Swedish Crown Princess Victoria to visit Bangladesh on Mar 18

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is set to visit Bangladesh for the first time in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Johan Forssell, the Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer will accompany the princess during her trip from Mar 18-21.

The visit will offer the princess a chance to get a glimpse of Bangladesh's development journey and to take stock of the challenges facing the implementation of the SDGs, the Swedish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.