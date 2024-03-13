Swedish Crown Princess Victoria to visit Bangladesh on Mar 18

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is set to visit Bangladesh for the first time in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Johan Forssell, the Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer will accompany the princess during her trip from Mar 18-21.
The visit will offer the princess a chance to get a glimpse of Bangladesh's development journey and to take stock of the challenges facing the implementation of the SDGs, the Swedish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Sweden and Bangladesh’s partnership goes back more than 50 years and consists of long-term development cooperation and extensive trade. Bangladesh has made an impressive development journey in recent years and is expected to transition from a low-income country to a middle-income country in 2026," said Forssell.
"The business sector, including Swedish companies, plays an important role in promoting the green and digital transition, which contributes significantly to job creation and sustainable growth,” he added.
The trip, marking Victoria's first as a goodwill ambassador, will include meetings with government officials, business leaders, organisations, and development partners, alongside participating in discussions on the business sector's role in promoting the green and digital transition.
The delegation will also undertake several field visits focused on issues such as climate adaptation, digitalisation, and local innovations. Their itinerary also includes a visit to the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.