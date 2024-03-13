    বাংলা

    Swedish Crown Princess Victoria to visit Bangladesh on Mar 18

    This will be the princess's first trip in her capacity as a goodwill ambassador for UNDP and the SDGs

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 13 March 2024, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 09:56 AM

    Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is set to visit Bangladesh for the first time in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    Johan Forssell, the Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer will accompany the princess during her trip from Mar 18-21.

    The visit will offer the princess a chance to get a glimpse of Bangladesh's development journey and to take stock of the challenges facing the implementation of the SDGs, the Swedish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

    “Sweden and Bangladesh’s partnership goes back more than 50 years and consists of long-term development cooperation and extensive trade. Bangladesh has made an impressive development journey in recent years and is expected to transition from a low-income country to a middle-income country in 2026," said Forssell.

    "The business sector, including Swedish companies, plays an important role in promoting the green and digital transition, which contributes significantly to job creation and sustainable growth,” he added.

    The trip, marking Victoria's first as a goodwill ambassador, will include meetings with government officials, business leaders, organisations, and development partners, alongside participating in discussions on the business sector's role in promoting the green and digital transition.

    The delegation will also undertake several field visits focused on issues such as climate adaptation, digitalisation, and local innovations. Their itinerary also includes a visit to the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

    RELATED STORIES
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg blocks the entrance of the Swedish Parliament during a protest in Stockholm, Sweden Mar 11 2024.
    Police remove Thunberg from blocking Swedish parliament
    Thunberg and dozens of other environmental campaigners were blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament for a second day
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may visit Bangladesh in second half of 2024
    Mohammed bin Salman may visit Bangladesh in H2 of 2024
    Foreign minister briefs the media about his recent visit to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepts Sweden's instruments of accession from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for its entry into NATO at the State Department in Washington, US, Mar 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
    Sweden joins NATO
    The decision to join the military alliance comes two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced a rethinking of security policy in the region
    Hasina sets out goal of building a 'smart' police force
    Hasina lays out plans for 'smart' police force
    The government is taking all necessary steps to modernise the police force in keeping with the Awami League's election pledges, she says

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman