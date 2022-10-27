Police arrest five alleged members of a new militant group in Dhaka

The arrests came amid rising security concerns stemming from a reported nexus between the Islamist militants and tribal separatists in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

The motives and objectives of the organisation, formed by former members of banned militant outfits, can be determined after arresting its leader, Shamim Mahfuz, Asaduzzaman said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The militant outfit was discovered by law enforcement in the course of an investigation into the whereabouts of seven missing college students in Dhaka and Cumilla in August.