Rangunia man who lost his family to fire recounts a horrific night

Khokon Bosak, an autorickshaw driver from Parua village in Chattogram’s Rangunia, went to sleep just like another night. Five other members of the family went to bed as well in their tin-roofed house on Thursday night. Hours later, he was jolted awake to the cries of his two children: “Baba, fire! Get out.”

On Friday afternoon, he was lying at the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital for the treatment of his injuries. The burns were painful, but not as much as the pain of losing his loved ones -- all of them.