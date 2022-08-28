Power outages ‘ease’ on diesel-run plants restart, gas supply increase

Bangladesh’s electricity crisis appears to have relented slightly with the restart of the diesel-run power plants and increased supply of gas.

Daily electricity shortage has fallen to 500MW now from over 2,000MW last month, according to data provided by the authorities.

“The situation is quite good now and it’s getting better,” said Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources. Nasrul earlier said rotating power cuts will stop by the end of September.