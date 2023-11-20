Moving bus terminals, truck stand and wholesale kitchen market key to easing Dhaka traffic woes: Mayor Atiqul

Atiqul Islam, the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, feels relocating the bus terminals, truck stand and the wholesale kitchen market holds the key to ending the capital city’s traffic nightmare.

Speaking in bdnews24.com’s ‘Inside Out’ on Sunday, the mayor said devotion to serving the people and transparency are the basics of his strategy in overcoming the challenges facing the city. Videos of the programme are available on bdnews24.com’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, along with the website.

Atiqul also talked about the mosquito menace, which has caused the worst outbreak of deadly dengue fever, and waterlogging problem.

To him, these are not problems but challenges that he took.

He said launching the Shobar Dhaka app for citizens to get services from the city corporation helped people file complaints about particular issues, such as a missing manhole cover.

And it created the option to ensure transparency by holding accountable those who are responsible for looking after these issues, according to the mayor.