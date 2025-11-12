Man sentenced to death for kidnapping, murder of madrasa student in Dhaka’s Keraniganj

A Dhaka court has sentenced a man to death for the kidnapping and murder of madrasa student Tawheed Islam in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj area one and a half years ago.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Moshiar Rahman delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday.

In addition to the death sentence, convict Md Mokbul Hossain was also fined Tk 500,000.

On a separate charge over kidnapping and demanding a ransom, the court sentenced him to prison until death and fined him Tk 200,000. The Dhaka District Magistrate has been instructed to sell the convict’s moveable and immovable assets and pay the fines to the victim’s family.

State lawyer Ershad Alam George said the suspect was in court for the verdict. After the verdict was delivered, a sentence warrant was issued and he was sent to prison.