    বাংলা

    Preeti Urang would not die if journalist Ashfaqul, wife had faced trial for past incident: protesters

    The 15-year-old domestic worker from Moulvibazar died ‘after falling’ from the flat of Daily Star journalist Syed Ashfaqul Haque

    Moulvibazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 09:29 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 09:29 PM

    Tea garden workers of Moulvibazar have protested against the death of Preeti Urang, a girl from the community who died ‘after falling’ from the eighth floor flat of The Daily Star journalist Syed Ashfaqul Haque in Dhaka.

    Preeti, 15, a member of the Urang tribe and a family of tea workers, was a domestic worker at the house of Ashfaqul, executive editor of the English-language newspaper.

    She was the second underage house help to fall from the flat in around nine months.

    Bangladesh Tea Worker Union organised a human-chain demonstration at Srimangal in Moulvibazar on Tuesday, demanding punishment of those behind Preeti’s death following a proper investigation.

    Bijoy Hajra, organising secretary of the union, alleged Preeti had not been allowed to communicate with her family since she had got the job at Ashfaqul’s house through the English language daily’s Moulvibazar district correspondent.

    Paresh Kalindi, finance secretary of the union, said the leaders of the organisation were not informed about Preeti’s death after the incident on Feb 6. They learnt about it from TV reports.

    Preeti’s parents were taken to Dhaka, but they were told that Preeti fell sick, according to Paresh.

    He alleged Preeti’s death was a “planned murder”.

    On Aug 6 last year, a similar incident took place at Ashfaqul's house, where a 9-year-old house help was severely injured after jumping out of a window in the building.

    Her mother accused Ashfaqul, his wife Tania Khondoker, and another woman of torturing the child in a case over the incident.

    In the case over Preeti’s death Ashfaqul and Tania are accused of culpable homicide, or negligence leading to the death.

    The couple were arrested and remanded in police custody after the latest incident.

    A court rejected their bail petition on Tuesday.

    At the protest in Moulvibazar, the worker union’s Vice-President Pankaj Kanda said: “Another house help was injured after falling from the eighth floor of the journalist’s house. Her mother has not got justice yet.

    “Preeti would not have died had the past misdeed been tried. It’s not an unnatural death, but murder,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Daily Star Executive Editor Ashfaqul, wife Tania remanded over death of domestic worker
    Daily Star journalist Ashfaqul remanded
    A 15-year old domestic worker died after falling from his eighth floor flat
    Temperatures set to rise despite lingering cold snap in parts of Bangladesh
    Mercury to rise from Saturday
    Mild cold waves will persist in Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, and Rangpur districts, according to the Met Office
    Journalist Ashfaqul, wife Tania land in jail over death of domestic worker
    Ashfaqul, wife land in jail over death of domestic worker
    Police have been granted permission to quiz the couple at the jail gates
    Journalist, wife taken to police station after domestic worker ‘falls to her death’ in Dhaka
    Domestic worker ‘falls to death’
    Another 9-year-old child working at the house of Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque was seriously injured allegedly after jumping off his house last year

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps