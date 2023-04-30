Fugitive war criminal hid with family for six years: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion says Montaj Ali Bepari alias Momtaj, a fugitive convicted of 1971 atrocities, was hiding at his son and son-in-law’s homes since 2016 before his arrest.

In a press conference on Sunday, the commanding officer of RAB-3, Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, said they picked up Montaj Ali from Chandra of Gazipur's Kaliakair.

According to the RAB officer, Montaj jumped bail in 2016, and since then, he has neither showed up for any case hearings nor asked for any extension of the bail.

A RAB investigation found that Montaj left his home after the International Crimes Tribunal in 2016 rejected his bail plea. He shuffled back and forth between Gazipur and Gaibandha, where his son-in-law lives, to dodge surveillance.