Rohingya teen shot dead in Ukhiya refugee camp

A group of assailants has shot dead a Rohingya teen over a 'turf war' at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.

The incident occurred at Block A of West Balukhali-8 Camp on Wednesday, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

The victim, 13-year-old Md Yusuf, was the son of Hamid Hossain, a resident of the settlement.

Yusuf was hanging out with a group of youths on the road outside the PHD Hospital in Block A when the assailant beat the teen and fired multiple shots at him, Ali said, citing witnesses.