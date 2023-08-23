Rohingya teen shot dead in Ukhiya refugee camp

A group of assailants has shot dead a Rohingya teen over a 'turf war' at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila.
The incident occurred at Block A of West Balukhali-8 Camp on Wednesday, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.
The victim, 13-year-old Md Yusuf, was the son of Hamid Hossain, a resident of the settlement.
Yusuf was hanging out with a group of youths on the road outside the PHD Hospital in Block A when the assailant beat the teen and fired multiple shots at him, Ali said, citing witnesses.
Locals subsequently rushed Yusuf to the hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.
“Yusuf was severely injured in the attack and had bullet wounds on his back.”
Police believe the teenager was killed by members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, an insurgent group from Myanmar, over his suspected ties to another armed group vying for territorial dominance at the camp.
Yusuf's body has been sent to the Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.