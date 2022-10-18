Hasina inaugurates 5,000 digital labs to mark Sheikh Russel Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated 5,000 ‘Sheikh Russel digital labs’ in educational institutions across the country as well as 300 smart schools under the ‘Sheikh Russel School of Future’ project to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel.

The prime minister inaugurated the digital labs and the schools via video conferencing on Tuesday. She also presented the ‘Sheikh Russel Award-2022’ virtually. Earlier, the government introduced around 13,000 digital labs.

“We want everyone to have a bright future. We want the children to have enough scope to nurture their talents and develop them. They should learn science and new technology to propel Bangladesh further along the road to prosperity," she said.