Hasina inaugurates 5,000 digital labs to mark Sheikh Russel Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated 5,000 ‘Sheikh Russel digital labs’ in educational institutions across the country as well as 300 smart schools under the ‘Sheikh Russel School of Future’ project to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel.
The prime minister inaugurated the digital labs and the schools via video conferencing on Tuesday. She also presented the ‘Sheikh Russel Award-2022’ virtually. Earlier, the government introduced around 13,000 digital labs.
“We want everyone to have a bright future. We want the children to have enough scope to nurture their talents and develop them. They should learn science and new technology to propel Bangladesh further along the road to prosperity," she said.
The School of Future project is planned with four major aspects of learning management system, digital content, hardware and training.
An international learning management system will ensure easy academic learning and full automation of the schools. Interactive digital content, which includes content from textbooks and outside, will develop the learning experience of the students.
All schools under the School of Future project have been provided with hardware including whiteboard, computer and internet. All of the stakeholders will receive the necessary training to use the hardware and run the learning management system.
“Children today will lead the country in the future. They’ll protest against anything that is wrong. We want human rights to be realised so that no child gets abused. We’re working to reach that goal,” Hasina said.
“We want Bangladesh to keep pace with the ever-changing world in terms of science and technology. Russel is not here today, and we [my family] have lost almost everything. But Bangladesh must move forward to prosperity.”
Hasina unveiled the book ‘Duronto Pranobonto Sheikh Russel’ at the event. The trailer of a 3D animated movie titled ‘Amader Chhoto Russel Shona’ was screened.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed the awards to the winners of different sports and cultural competitions organised by the Sheikh Russel National Council for Children and Adolescents on behalf of the prime minister.